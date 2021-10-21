Left Menu

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP's Dharamapuri Arvind over drugs allegations against KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Jeevan Reddy on Thursday warned the BJP's Nizamabad MP Dharamapuri Arvind that defamation cases will be filed against him if he continued linking the state Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao with the issue of drugs in the state.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Jeevan Reddy on Thursday warned the BJP's Nizamabad MP Dharamapuri Arvind that defamation cases will be filed against him if he continued linking the state Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao with the issue of drugs in the state. "Defamation cases will be filed against Arvind if he keeps making baseless allegations against KT Rama Rao. The court has restrained Revanth Reddy from linking KTR with the drugs issue and now it is Arvind who is doing it," Reddy said.

He further alleged that BJP and Congress are in a secret alliance in the state. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy on Saturday had proposed a 'challenge' to politicians and celebrities aiming to eradicate the drug menace in the state, as a part of which he challenged KT Rama Rao to undergo a drug test.

Previously, on September 15, Reddy said Telangana has become a hub for addicts as liquor sales are booming in the state. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Telangana has become a hub for addicts. Liquor sales are booming in the state and by giving permission to the illegal liquor shops, the state government is turning people into drunkards." Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test in response to criticism from Reddy.

"Arvind is trying to create nuisance with his nonsensical politics and statements based on no evidence whatsoever," he added. Responding to Arvind's allegations that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has manipulated the Election Commission, he said, "The Election Commission is under the centre, does he have any faith in an election commission controlled by them?"

Reddy asserted that TRS will win the upcoming bypolls in Huzurabad. Bypolls in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency of Telangana is scheduled to be held on October 30.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. (ANI)

