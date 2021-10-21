Left Menu

BJP's policies have taken J-K back by decades: Mehbooba

This is what BJP has brought JK to. Their policies have taken us back by decades, she said in a tweet. The checking was intensified in the city and elsewhere in the valley after the recent killings of civilians including non-local labourers by militants.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:35 IST
BJP's policies have taken J-K back by decades: Mehbooba
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that the BJP government's policies on Jammu and Kashmir have taken the union territory ''back by decades''.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister made the remarks in response to photographs and videos on social media in which security forces are seen frisking women and minors during surprise checking in Lal Chowk and other commercial areas of the city.

''Sums up the current situation in Kashmir where women & even children are suspects now. This is what BJP has brought J&K to. Their policies have taken us back by decades,'' she said in a tweet. The checking was intensified in the city and elsewhere in the valley after the recent killings of civilians including non-local laborers by militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021