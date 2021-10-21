Left Menu

UP CM plans to take action against policewomen who clicked photo with me, claims Priyanka

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-10-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 13:54 IST
UP CM plans to take action against policewomen who clicked photo with me, claims Priyanka
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to take action against some Uttar Pradesh policewomen who had posed for a photograph with her.

"The news is coming that Yogi ji got so upset with this picture that he wants to take action against these policewomen," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi along with the picture which is said to have been clicked on Wednesday while she was on her way to Agra to meet the family of a Dalit sanitation worker who had died in police custody.

"If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished as it does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policewomen," Priyanka added.

The Congress leader was stopped on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway while she was on her way to meet the family members of Arun who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from Jagdishpura Police Station in Agra and died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

According to a senior Lucknow Police official, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter of the women police personnel posing with the Congress general secretary to see if there is any violation of service rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021