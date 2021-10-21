Left Menu

Modi govt subscribes to pluralism in world, supports majoritarianism in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 14:13 IST
Modi govt subscribes to pluralism in world, supports majoritarianism in India
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the Modi government subscribes to pluralism in the world but supports majoritarianism in India.

He said the new Quad consists of four countries that reflect the pluralism of the world with the US (secular, but mainly Christian), India (secular, but mainly Hindu), Israel (Jewish), and the UAE (Islamic).

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

''If pluralism can be harnessed for the good of the world, can it not be harnessed for the good of India,'' Chidambaram asked on Twitter.

''The Modi government subscribes to pluralism in the world but supports majoritarianism in India,'' he charged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021