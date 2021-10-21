Erdogan says Turkey will recoup money paid to U.S. for F-35 jets

President Tayyip Erdogan said he believed Turkey and the United States will make progress in talks for the sale of F-16 fighter jets and that Ankara will recoup $1.4 billion it paid for F-35s it is blocked from buying, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday.

"We will get this $1.4 billion of ours one way or another," the state-owned agency quoted Erdogan as telling reporters on a return fight from Nigeria.

"I believe we will make progress. We will of course talk about this with (U.S. President) Biden at the G20 meeting in Rome."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)