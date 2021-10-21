Left Menu

Goa: Former Sena leader Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik joins Congress

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:29 IST
Former vice-president of the Shiv Sena's Goa unit Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik, who recently resigned from the party, joined the Congress here on Thursday.

Naik was inducted into the party in the presence of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

Speaking on the occasion, Chodankar said that it is a welcome step that several leaders are joining the party ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Naik had resigned from the Shiv Sena last week accusing the party of paying “only lip service” to the social issues in the coastal state.

“I am joining the Congress, as I look at it as the only hope for the better future of Goa,” she said during a press conference. Goa is safe in the hands of the Congress, which has credible leadership, she said, adding that her entry in the party is unconditional and she will be campaigning for it for the next election.

