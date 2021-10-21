Left Menu

EC advises parties, candidates not to hold political activities in constituencies of bypolls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday advised political parties and candidates not to hold any political activities directly related to the bypolls even in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the by-election is being held.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:00 IST
EC advises parties, candidates not to hold political activities in constituencies of bypolls
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday advised political parties and candidates not to hold any political activities directly related to the bypolls even in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the by-election is being held. "It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that certain political parties/candidates are organizing electioneering activities in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the by-election is being conducted. In this regard, all political parties/candidates are advised not to organize any political activities directly related to the bye-elections even in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the by-election is being held," read the ECI notification.

The Commission ordered the District Election Officers concerned to ensure that the MCC instructions and COVID guidelines relating to the norms of social distancing are followed in the districts adjoining to the poll going district/constituency. Bypolls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) will be held on October 30.

Parliamentary bypolls will be held on Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Khandwa seat in Madhya Pradesh, and Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh. The assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held include -- Badvel (SC) in Andhra Pradesh; Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur and Mariani, Thowra in Assam; Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur in Bihar; Ellenabad in Haryana; Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal- Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh; Sindgi and Hangal in Karnataka; Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh; Deglur (SC) in Maharashtra; Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), and Rajabala in Meghalaya; Tuirial (ST) in Mizoram; Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) in Nagaland; Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST) in Rajasthan; Huzurabad in Telangana; and Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba(SC) in West Bengal.

The announcement of results will be on November 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021