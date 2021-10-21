Left Menu

UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss to visit India from October 22 to 24

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will visit India from October 22 to 24 during which she will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to deepen strategic ties in key sectors such as defence, trade and health.

Truss' visit will be an opportunity to review the 'Roadmap 2030' launched during the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson earlier this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The visit will also be an opportunity to further deepen the partnership across various sectors like trade, science and technology, innovation, defence, climate, education and health, it said.

During her stay in New Delhi, Truss will hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

As part of the visit, Truss will also travel to Mumbai on October 23.

During the India-UK Virtual Summit between the two prime ministers held on May 4, 2021, the bilateral relationship between the two nations was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The ties have been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas, the MEA said.

