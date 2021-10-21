Left Menu

Maha: Congress leader from Beed Rajkishore Modi joins NCP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:16 IST
Maha: Congress leader from Beed Rajkishore Modi joins NCP
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader and chairman of the Ambajogai Municipal Council Rajkishore Modi joined the NCP with several of his supporters here on Thursday.

Modi was inducted into the party in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at a function held at the NCP office. Apart from Modi and his supporters, Vijay Chavan, the MNS district council member from Paithan taluka in Aurangabad district, also joined the NCP with his supporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said with Modi's entry, the NCP will become stronger in Beed district and the party will also get one-sided victory in the Assembly and Ambajogai Municipal Council.

The NCP's state unit president and state Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, state minister Sanjay Bansode and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The NCP has always done justice to the common man, Munde said, adding that the ideology of Rajkishore Modi and his colleagues, who have just joined the party, is identical.

Munde further appealed that they should work together for the betterment of the party in the district, without letting any injustice happen to old workers who have stayed with the party during bad times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021