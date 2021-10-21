US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. House edges toward contempt charges against Trump aide Bannon; Asylum seekers allege abuse by U.S. border authorities -report and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House edges toward contempt charges against Trump aide Bannon

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected on Thursday to approve contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, for refusing to cooperate with the probe into the deadly attack on the Capitol. Bannon has refused to comply with committee subpoenas seeking documents and his testimony, citing Trump's insistence - disputed by some legal scholars - that his communications are protected by the legal doctrine of executive privilege.

Asylum seekers allege abuse by U.S. border authorities -report

U.S. asylum officers have documented dozens of incidents since 2016 of migrants alleging U.S. border agents physically abused them after they were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to records obtained by Human Rights Watch and released Thursday. The New York-based nonprofit sued for copies of internal reports filed by U.S. asylum officers of alleged misconduct committed by U.S. and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents. The records, which also included allegations of verbal abuse and violations of migrants' legal rights, were heavily redacted but spanned from 2016 to 2021, across three administrations with varied approaches to immigration policy.

California, Hoopa Valley Tribe try to save salmon and a way of life

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are completing an unprecedented effort to save more than 1 million Chinook salmon, a campaign that also may help preserve a way of life for a Native American tribe. In June, salmon hatched at the Klamath River's Iron Gate hatchery were temporarily trucked to a Trinity River hatchery in Northern California. The finger-length fish were held back from a scheduled release to the Pacific Ocean out of concern the river was too warm and too full of parasites for them to survive.

Accused Florida school shooter pleads guilty in 2018 Parkland massacre

Accused shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the deadliest ever at a U.S. high school. At a hearing, Cruz, 23, stood hunched over and entered one guilty plea at a time as the judge read off the charges. His lawyer, David Wheeler, Broward County's chief assistant public defender, said last week Cruz intended to plead guilty in Valentine's Day attack.

Former Giuliani associate's campaign finance trial nears close

Closing arguments are set to begin on Thursday in the campaign finance trial of a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, in a case that has given a glimpse into the inner workings of U.S. political fundraising. Prosecutors have accused Lev Parnas of donating a Russian businessman's money to U.S. political campaigns and seeking to conceal his identity for other contributions in several 2018 elections. He faces six criminal charges, including making a contribution by a foreign national and falsification of records.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump launches 'TRUTH' social media platform

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, that he said would "stand up to Big Tech" companies such as Twitter and Facebook that have barred him from their platforms. TRUTH Social will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release distributed by both organizations.

U.S. coronavirus vaccine donations reach 200 million doses

The United States, under pressure to share its coronavirus vaccine supply with the rest of the world, has now donated 200 million doses to more than 100 countries, the White House announced on Thursday. President Joe Biden has faced some criticism from other world leaders for offering vaccine booster shots in the United States at a time when many people around the world have not received their first shot.

U.S. Senate Republicans block voting rights bill as Democrats' patience wears thin

A bill aimed at thwarting restrictive new voting laws enacted in Republican-led states failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as Republican lawmakers blocked a Democratic effort to begin debating the measure. It was the third time this year Senate Democrats tried to advance a voting rights bill in reaction to new state balloting restrictions that were fueled by Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election.

Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

U.S. FDA clears Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters, backs use of different vaccine for boost

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. That means all three vaccines authorized in the United States can also be given as boosters to some groups.

