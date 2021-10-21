Left Menu

Nagaland’s newly elected MLA sworn in

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:14 IST
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader S Keoshu Yimchunger was on Thursday sworn in as a member of the Assembly, having won 58-Shamator-Chessore constituency uncontested.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer administered the oath of office to Yimchunger at his chamber in the Assembly Secretariat here.

Yimchunger was the consensus candidate of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which has no opposition in the state, from 58-Shamator-Chessore.

UDA legislators representing NDPP, along with leaders of other parties were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

