Left Menu

Amarinder Singh made compromises with Akalis, did not fulfil poll promises: Warring

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:38 IST
Amarinder Singh made compromises with Akalis, did not fulfil poll promises: Warring
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged on Thursday that former chief minister Amarinder Singh had made compromises with the Akalis who gave rise to mafia elements in the state.

Warring expressed regret that the Amarinder Singh government could not fulfil several poll promises made to the people before the 2017 assembly elections.

He claimed that the Badal family was a transport mafia kingpin.

''Amarinder Singh made compromises with those under whose regime several mafias took birth. The mafias came under the SAD-BJP regime and our chief minister made compromises with them,'' Warring alleged.

''That is why I am calling Amarinder Singh a compromised chief minister,'' he said.

On Amarinder Singh's remarks of facing humiliation at the hands of the Congress high command, the transport minister said it was the people of the state who wanted him to go.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab Chief Minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu.

Charanjit Singh Channi replaced Amarinder Singh as the Punjab CM.

Highlighting achievements of his 21 days as the transport minister, Warring said his department saw over 17 per cent jump in income from October 1 till October 15.

The revenue collection of the government owned buses was Rs 54.26 crore between October 1 and October 15 as against Rs 46.28 crore between September 15 and 30, saying the daily collection has increased by Rs 53 lakh, he said.

The transport minister said 258 buses have been impounded so far over non-payment of taxes, illegal permits, etc.

The department collected Rs 3.29 crore as part of pending government tax from the defaulting bus operators.

Warring informed that Rs 400 crore will be spent on setting up new bus stands and upgradation of existing ones.

The transport minister said an order for procuring 842 new buses has already been given and within 45 days, these new buses will be on the roads of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021