Maha Cong to launch state-wide agitation against rising inflation from Nov 14: Patole

The Maharashtra Congress will launch a public awareness campaign against rising inflation from November 14 to 29, partys state unit president Nana Patole said on Thursday.Talking to reporters, he said the economy has hit the lowest point and lakhs of jobs have been lost due to the policies of the BJP-led central government.Due to the inflation, it has become difficult for the common man to celebrate Diwali, Patole added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:03 IST
The Maharashtra Congress will launch a public awareness campaign against rising inflation from November 14 to 29, party's state unit president Nana Patole said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, he said the economy has hit the lowest point and lakhs of jobs have been lost due to the policies of the BJP-led central government.

''Due to the inflation, it has become difficult for the common man to celebrate Diwali,'' Patole added. The Congress party has undertaken several campaigns, but the Centre is still in ''deep slumber''. ''Now the Congress party has again decided to wake the Modi government up from its slumber and launch a public awareness campaign against the rising inflation from November 14 to 29,'' Patole said.

He said under this state-wide campaign, party leaders and workers will also court arrest. Patole said that the Congress, which was earlier at the fourth position in local body elections, has again bounced back to number one position. In response to a question on raids by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Patole said, ''No one is above the law, but why no action is being taken in the nearly 3,000 kg narcotics haul at the Mundra port in Gujarat?'' The NCB has arrested Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in a drugs case. Patole said the BJP is trying to give a communal colour to the case involving Aryan Khan.

