Left Menu

MP CM announces 8 pc DA hike for govt employees

The service they have rendered during the coronavirus period is certainly commendable, Chouhan said in a statement.In the last one and a half years, the state had to face two horrific waves of coronavirus which led to increase in expenditure and also hit the revenues, he said.This is why, for some time we had to postpone salary increase of the employees.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:22 IST
MP CM announces 8 pc DA hike for govt employees
  • Country:
  • India

In a Diwali gift to state government employees, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced an eight per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA).

The decision took the total DA component paid to government employees to 20 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet hiked the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent for the central government employees.

“The employees of my state are `Karma-yogi' in the true sense. The service they have rendered during the coronavirus period is certainly commendable,'' Chouhan said in a statement.

In the last one and a half years, the state had to face two ''horrific waves of coronavirus'' which led to increase in expenditure and also hit the revenues, he said.

''This is why, for some time we had to postpone salary increase of the employees. Now we have decided to increase the dearness allowance,'' said the CM.

The employees will get increased DA with the salary of October 2021, to be disbursed in November 2021. The total DA of officers and employees of the state government will increase from 12 percent to 20 percent, the chief minister added.

The salary hike due in July 2020 and January 2021 had been postponed because of the impact of the pandemic on the state's finances, and the government has now decided that 50 per cent of this pending increment too will be provided with the salary of October 2021, he said.

The remaining amount will be paid with the salary for February 2022, to be paid in March 2022, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021