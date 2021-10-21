Need to refute rumours being spread on social media: Chhattisgarh CM tells collectors

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said along with continuous monitoring of the law and order situation, it was necessary for the administration to strongly refute rumours and false propaganda being spread on social media.

He asserted that communal harmony is the identity of Chhattisgarh and nobody will be allowed to disturb it.

Addressing a conference of collectors of all 28 districts of the state at the circuit house here, Baghel said the responsibility of law and order rests with the district collectors and they should focus on developing intelligence mechanisms in their jurisdiction.

''The law and order situation can be improved only with the alertness of the administration. In the era of the communication revolution, an incident that happened at a place can have its impact in the entire state or the whole country...Chhattisgarh is an island of peace, maintaining law and order is our priority,'' a government statement quoted the CM as saying at the meeting.

Underlining the need for social media monitoring, Baghel said, ''The information system of the district administration needs to be strengthened. Reject the false information and don't let rumours spread. There should be fear of administration among the miscreants, while common people should have faith in the administration.'' He said he does not have any objection to protests (staged against any issues), but the conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere should not be allowed to succeed.

''Communal harmony is the identity and culture of Chhattisgarhi and no person or organisation will be allowed to disturb it,'' he added.

The CM further said that the responsibility of law and order lies with the District Magistrate (collector) and they should act as the team leader.

''Along with continuous monitoring of the law and order situation, it is necessary to strongly refute rumours and false propaganda spreading through social media,'' Baghel said.

The CM was apparently referring to an incident of violence in Kawardha town of the state early this month for which the ruling Congress has blamed the BJP. BJP MP Santosh Pandey and former Parliamentarian Abhishek Singh were among some party leaders who were named in an FIR lodged in connection with the violence.

The CM further said that before their weekly review meetings the collectors should take stock of the law and order situation with superintendents of police (SPs) and other officials concerned in their respective districts.

Asking the collectors to pay attention to the basic administration at the ground level, he said, the assessment of district administration's works will not be assessed on the basis of data and figures, but based on direct benefits to the people from the schemes.

He said the revenue department's work was directly connected to farmers and common citizens and the district administrations should give top priority to it.

The administration has worked very effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CM said, adding that due to innovative projects and flagship schemes launched in the state, the ''Chhattisgarh model'' was now being discussed all over the country.

State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police D M Awasthi and other officials attended the meet.

