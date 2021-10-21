France to announce measures on Thursday to tackle rising energy costs

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will appear on TF1's national evening news programme later on Thursday, TF1 said, and is expected to announce new measures to tackle rising energy costs.

The broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT). French ministers floated on Monday the possibility of petrol vouchers for low-income households, as President Emmanuel Macron's government seeks to limit the damage from surging energy prices to his economic record six months from a presidential election.

The government has already scrambled in recent weeks to cap gas and electricity prices and increase handouts to help the poor pay winter heating bills as energy prices jumped worldwide on the strength of the post-pandemic economic recovery.

