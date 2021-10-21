Raje visits Jodhpur to condole death of Union minister’s mother

Rajasthan’s former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited Jodhpur on Thursday to pay her condolence to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on his mother’s death and to the family members of state’s former minister Mahipal Maderna, who died on Sunday.

After reaching Jodhpur, Raje first visited Shekhawat’s house and after paying homage to her mother, she headed to Maderna’s village Chadi.

Raje’s visit to Jodhpur after a long time was marked by a huge crowd of her supporters welcoming and greeting her both in the city and en route the village, reflecting her popularity amid a power tussle in her party against her, said one of her supporters.

On the way to the late Congress leader’s village, Raje briefly stopped at the house of a Bheel community member and had a meal there, sitting on a cot.

She also asked the district magistrate to get the lease deed of her host’s house cleared.

She is slated to stay in Jodhpur on Friday as well to meet her supporters.

Unlike her earlier visits to Jodhpur when she used to stay in a royal palace, she will be staying in the city circuit house to facilitate her supporters to meet her.

