JD(S) is not a secular party: Siddaramaiah

Continuing his attack against the JDS, ahead of the bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is not secular.Hitting back, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said, his party doesnt require any certificate from Siddaramaiah on being secular, as he reminded him about his roots.JDS had formed a government with BJP in the past in 2006, they have joined hands with BJP in the Mysuru corporation, what strong ideology does the JDS have

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing his attack against the JD(S), ahead of the bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is ''not secular''.

Hitting back, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said, his party doesn't require any certificate from Siddaramaiah on being secular, as he reminded him about his roots.

''JD(S) had formed a government with BJP in the past (in 2006), they have joined hands with BJP in the Mysuru corporation, what strong ideology does the JD(S) have? How much ever they may try to appease minority or Muslim for votes, voters are clever,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, accused the JD(S) of having ''internal understanding'' with the BJP, and that's the reason they have fielded minority community candidates in Hangal and Sindagi constituencies that are going for bypolls.

''Will JD(S) be secular despite having formed a government with the BJP?... I can only say that JD(S) is not a secular party, they are a regional party, but not secular. They have Secular in their party name, but they are not secular in their conduct or behavior, they are communal,'' he added.

Sharply reacting, Kumaraswamy said, ''Should Siddaramaiah give certificates to my party as to whether it is secular or not? All communities are respected in our party. We don't want any sermons from him.'' Pointing out that Siddaramaiah grew as a leader in JD(S) under Deve Gowda's leadership, he said, ''9 senior Muslim leaders in the state are JD(S) and Deve Gowda's contribution..'' Siddaramaiah had recently urged the voters from the minority community not to cast even a single vote to the JD(S) during the Hangal and Sindagi bypolls, as voting for the regional party, means voting for the BJP.

The former Chief Minister had even accused the JD(S) of deliberately fielding minority community candidates in both the constituencies to help the BJP.

Bypolls will be held on October 30, while counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindagi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

