Updated: 21-10-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:04 IST
Delhi municipal polls: Congress to launch 'Pol Khol Yatra'
In the run up to the next year municipal corporation polls, the Delhi Congress will launch a ''Pol Khol Yatra'' from October 25 to ''expose'' the Kejriwal government and BJP-ruled civic bodies.

The 70-day yatra will cover 700 kms passing through all the 272 municipal wards in the city, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said in a press conference.

''We will expose the corruption, inaction and incompetence of the BJP-ruled MCDs (municipal corporations of Delhi) and Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi during the yatra,'' he said.

The BJP and the Kejriwal government have ''totally let down'' the people of Delhi with their ''failed'' governance, he charged.

