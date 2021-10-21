These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL91 VACCINATION-LDALL MILESTONE Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 100-crore mark New Delhi: India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday, resulting in celebratory events in several parts of the country.

DEL68 PM-VACCINE 2NDLD MILESTONE History scripted, India now has shield to combat Covid: PM on 100 cr vaccine doses New Delhi: India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100 crore milestone, and asserted that it now has a strong protective shield to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years.

DEL90 SC-LDALL FARMERS Farmers have right to protest but can't block roads ''indefinitely'': SC on protests at Delhi borders New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said farmers have the right to protest and was not against this even when a legal challenge against the three farm laws is pending but they cannot block roads ''indefinitely'', an observation that came amid a blame game between the Centre and the farmer unions.

DEL79 UKD-RAIN-3RDLD SHAH Shah conducts aerial survey of rain-hit areas of U'khand, state govt pegs damage at Rs 7,000 crore Dehradun: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of Uttarakhand's rain-ravaged areas to asses the damage that the state government has pegged at Rs 7,000 crore.

DEL94 IAF-CHAUDHARI-LD LADAKH Eastern Ladakh situation required stretching of equipment to limits: IAF chief New Delhi: The situation that developed in eastern Ladakh last year required acclimatisation of a large number of IAF personnel and stretching of equipment to limits, but the force is ''much better prepared'' now in case there is a ''long haul'', Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said on Thursday.

DEL87 VACCINE-LD THAROOR-KHERA Tharoor credits govt for COVID vaccination feat; Khera says 'insult' to families who suffered 'mismangement' New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said credit should be given to the government for achieving the 100-crore COVID vaccine dose landmark in the country, drawing a sharp response from party colleague Pawan Khera, who asserted that giving credit is an ''insult'' to millions of families that ''suffered due to the mismanagement'' of the pandemic.

BOM21 MH-LDALL ARYAN Drugs case: Aryan Khan's judicial custody extended, SRK meets son in jail Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan in the Arthur Road jail where the latter is lodged following his arrest in a drugs case earlier this month, a day after a Mumbai court rejected his bail plea, prolonging his stay in prison.

DEL45 UP-PRIYANKA-LD GIRLS Smartphone for 12th pass girls, scooty for graduate girls if Cong forms govt in UP: Priyanka Lucknow: After promising 40 per cent tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced on Thursday that all class 12 pass girls will be given a smartphone while all graduate girls will get an electric scooty if her party forms a government in the state.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES India sees over 18K new COVID-19 cases, 160 deaths New Delhi: A single-day rise of 18,454 fresh cases pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 3,41,27,450, while the number of active infections rose to 1,78,831, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL66 CAB-LD GATISHAKTI Cabinet approves PM GatiShakti National Master Plan New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, including implementation, monitoring and support mechanism, for providing multi-modal connectivity.

LEGAL LGD22 SC-JOURNALIST-LD MURDER Gauri Lankesh murder: SC restores KCOCA charges against accused, sets aside HC order New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday restored the charges under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against one of the accused in the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case by setting aside the high court order which had quashed the charge sheet for alleged offences under the stringent law. BUSINESS DEL75 CAB-LD DA Centre hikes dearness allowance, relief by 3 pc New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday hiked dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent to 31 per cent, which will benefit about 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

FOREIGN FGN40 VACCINE-MILESTONE-WORLD-LD REAX Wishes pour in from WHO, Bhutan, Lanka as India achieves 100 cr Covid vaccine dose landmark Geneva/Jerusalem: Wishes poured in for India from the World Health Organisation and the leadership of Israel, the US and Sri Lanka, after it scripted history on Thursday with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

FGN36 UK-INDIA-COP26 Predictable climate finance in focus for India at COP26 London: India will be looking for promises on consistent and predictable climate finance as it goes in with ''full commitment'' to the UK-hosted COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, according to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. By Aditi Khanna.

