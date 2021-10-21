Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Mishra, former CM Raje hail 100-crore mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:59 IST
Rajasthan Governor Mishra, former CM Raje hail 100-crore mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday congratulated the country and the people of the state as the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has crossed the 100-crore mark.

Mishra thanked all people, including health workers and administrative officers, who have contributed significantly in this achievement of 100 crore vaccinations, according to a release.

He said this is a big success of the vaccination campaign that started from January 16 in the country.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also congratulated the people in the country. “This historic achievement is the result of efficient guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leadership of Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, tireless hard work of health workers and the dedication of countrymen,” she tweeted in Hindi.

