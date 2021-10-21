Left Menu

DMK govt turns down AIADMK's plea to hand over maintenance of Jaya's statue

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaas statue here would continue to be maintained by the government and handing over maintenance to others is not the practice, the Tamil Nadu government said here on Thursday.Responding to AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam urging the government to hand over the maintenance of the statue to his party, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said the late leaders statue in the Dr J Jayalalithaa campus is maintained well by the Public Works Department.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:06 IST
DMK govt turns down AIADMK's plea to hand over maintenance of Jaya's statue
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's statue here would continue to be maintained by the government and handing over maintenance to others is not the practice, the Tamil Nadu government said here on Thursday.

Responding to AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam urging the government to hand over the maintenance of the statue to his party, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said the late leader's statue in the Dr J Jayalalithaa campus is maintained well by the Public Works Department. Since there is no practice of handing over maintenance of such statues to individuals or other bodies, the statue of the former Chief Minister would continue to be maintained well by the government, he said. The statue is located in the Tamil Nadu state council for higher education campus which was rechristened 'Dr J Jayalalithaa campus' during the AIADMK regime. To another demand of the AIADMK, the Minister said statues of leaders are garlanded only on their birth and death anniversaries, honouring their memory and this has all along been the convention. ''There is no custom of garlanding everyday the statue of any leader installed by the government,'' he said in a statement.

The government would continue to honour the former CM on February 24 every year on her birth anniversary, the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
3
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021