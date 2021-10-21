Left Menu

He stressed the necessity of maintaining the long tradition of interfaith harmony in the entire Jammu region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:13 IST
Dogra rulers have not received their due place in history: Karan Singh
The Dogra rulers have not received their due place in history, Karan Singh, the son of Maharaja Hari Singh who signed the terms of Kashmir’s accession in 1947, said on Thursday.

Karan Singh, who is the chairman-trustee of Dharmarth Trust, visited Sri Raghunath Mandir this morning and paid obeisance at the temple, a statement from the office of the former J&K governor and senior Congress leader said.

Raghunath Temple is a Hindu temple located in Jammu. It was constructed by the first Dogra ruler Maharaja Gulab Singh.

At a function in the evening the annual Maharaja Gulab Singh Award was presented by Karan Singh to renowned sculptor Ravinder Jamwal who has made numerous statues in Jammu of historic Dogra personalities, including Maharaja Hari Singh.

The award carries a sum of Ra 2 lakhs and a plaque.

Speaking on the occasion, Karan Singh said that the Dogras in general and the rulers in particular have not received their due place in history. He asserted that Dogras will continue to make their contribution towards defending the nation in various army formations, such as the JAK Regiment, Dogra Regiment and other formations. He stressed the necessity of maintaining the long tradition of interfaith harmony in the entire Jammu region.

