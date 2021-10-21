SAD chief slams Punjab govt over Congress MLA beating up a youth

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday targeted the ruling Congress in Punjab over the thrashing of a youth by its legislator and asked whether its party leaders would slap anyone who question the government's performance.

A video on Wednesday had appeared on social media showing Punjab Congress MLA Joginder Pal and his security personnel thrashing a youth for asking what work the legislator had done for his village.

Pal, an MLA from the Bhoa assembly seat in Pathankot district, on Tuesday had slapped the youth when the latter asked, ''Tu ki kita (what have you done?)'' SAD chief Badal on Thursday tweeted, “Bhoa MLA Joginder Pal's slapping of a poor boy who questioned him over his govt's failure exposes the frustration of Cong leaders.” Badal asked how far Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress party leaders “run away.” “Will they slap everyone who asks them - 'What have you done for Pb,” asked Badal.

Meanwhile, members of the SAD and its youth wing Youth Akali Dal held a protest in Pathankot demanding the immediate arrest of Joginder Pal for beating up the youth. They also burnt an effigy of the MLA on the occasion.

The protesters demanded from CM Channi to take exemplary action against Pal including seeking his resignation and suspending him from the Vidhan Sabha.

Pathankot YAD president Jaspreet Singh said the chief minister should take decisive action in the matter or else it will seem that he is only indulging in photo-ops and has no intention of ensuring justice to the people of the state.

