Left Menu

SAD chief slams Punjab govt over Congress MLA beating up a youth

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:19 IST
SAD chief slams Punjab govt over Congress MLA beating up a youth
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday targeted the ruling Congress in Punjab over the thrashing of a youth by its legislator and asked whether its party leaders would slap anyone who question the government's performance.

A video on Wednesday had appeared on social media showing Punjab Congress MLA Joginder Pal and his security personnel thrashing a youth for asking what work the legislator had done for his village.

Pal, an MLA from the Bhoa assembly seat in Pathankot district, on Tuesday had slapped the youth when the latter asked, ''Tu ki kita (what have you done?)'' SAD chief Badal on Thursday tweeted, “Bhoa MLA Joginder Pal's slapping of a poor boy who questioned him over his govt's failure exposes the frustration of Cong leaders.” Badal asked how far Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress party leaders “run away.” “Will they slap everyone who asks them - 'What have you done for Pb,” asked Badal.

Meanwhile, members of the SAD and its youth wing Youth Akali Dal held a protest in Pathankot demanding the immediate arrest of Joginder Pal for beating up the youth. They also burnt an effigy of the MLA on the occasion.

The protesters demanded from CM Channi to take exemplary action against Pal including seeking his resignation and suspending him from the Vidhan Sabha.

Pathankot YAD president Jaspreet Singh said the chief minister should take decisive action in the matter or else it will seem that he is only indulging in photo-ops and has no intention of ensuring justice to the people of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021