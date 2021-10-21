Left Menu

Migrant labourers fleeing Kashmir stranded in Jammu, urge Centre to facilitate travel back home

We dont have enough money, Jumar Dass of Uttar Pradesh said.Traders of Jammu, Panun Kashmir and some BJP leaders are distributing food and water to these labourers and their families for the past few days.A section of the labourers from Bihar held protests against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the central government for not making arrangements for their return home.Our distress calls to the government in Bihar have fallen to deaf ears.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:22 IST
Migrant labourers fleeing Kashmir stranded in Jammu, urge Centre to facilitate travel back home
Migrant labourers fleeing Kashmir following a series of civilian killings by militants this month have urged the central government to help them reach their native places and make arrangements to lessen their hardships.

Hundreds of families, who have fled the Valley, have been housed at a ground in Jammu for the past few days, and more are arriving.

''I have no money to go back home. My employers did not pay my wages. I along with seven other families have been stranded here and living in the open,'' Shahida Begum from Assam, who was working as a ragpicker and agriculture worker in Kashmir, said.

Eleven civilians, including non-locals, have been shot dead by militants in the Valley in this month so far.

Begum and other stranded migrant labourers have demanded basic amenities, food, shelter and water, and have urged their states and central government to facilitate their return home.

Some labourers held protests against their state government and also the Centre alleging that they are getting no help.

Begum said that she is getting food here, but cannot go to Assam as she has no money.

''My employers in Kashmir said that they don't need us. They told me to leave. They said that they cannot protect. Therefore, I have left the Valley due to fear,'' she said.

Radhya Shyam of Chhattisgarh, who was working as a carpenter in Kashmir, said he will not go back to the Valley.

He said that he wants to go back home but he did not get train tickets.

Shyam along with 40 other people left Kulgam district after the killing of two labourers, and reached Jammu on Tuesday.

They are trying to train tickets to return home. ''We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to facilitate our travel back home. We are facing problem with food, water and toilets. We don't have enough money'', Jumar Dass of Uttar Pradesh said.

Traders of Jammu, Panun Kashmir and some BJP leaders are distributing food and water to these labourers and their families for the past few days.

A section of the labourers from Bihar held protests against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the central government for “not making: arrangements for their return home.

''Our distress calls to the government in Bihar have fallen to deaf ears. Our chief minister is not moved by our plight. We urge him to make arrangements so that we reach our families in Bihar,'' Ajay Kumar, who fled Kashmir, He said that the government has let us die in Jammu after fleeing Kashmir.

