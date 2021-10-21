Left Menu

President Kovind lauds India crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, says country has created history

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday congratulated the citizens on India crossing the 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone and said "the country has created a history".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:07 IST
President Kovind lauds India crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, says country has created history
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday congratulated the citizens on India crossing the 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone and said "the country has created a history". He said India has presented a new example of self-reliance on the world stage.

"The country has created a history today. All the countrymen together have crossed the target of 100 crore vaccinations. India has presented a new example of self-reliance on the world stage. I congratulate all the countrymen on this achievement," the President said in a tweet. India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
3
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021