Deal on U.S. social spending bill not happening soon -Senator Manchin

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:17 IST
The White House and congressional Democrats are unlikely to reach a deal this week on a framework for wide-ranging investments to expand social programs and attack climate change, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday.

"This is not going to happen anytime soon," Manchin told reporters, noting that "good progress" in negotiations was being made but that many details remained to be settled.

