JKNPP questions BJP govt's silence over former J-K Guv's 'sensational disclosure'

The JKNPP on Thursday questioned the silence of the BJP-led central government over the ''sensational disclosure'' made by former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik. Malik has claimed that he was told he would get Rs 300-crore bribe if he cleared two files belonging to ''Ambani'' and an ''RSS-affiliated man'' during his tenure but he cancelled the deals, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting his decision by saying there is no need to compromise on corruption.

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said it is strange that ''business tycoons and political syndicates'' who had attempted to bribe the governor have been allowed to go scot free.

''The fate of the files for which Rs 150 crore each was offered to the then governor should be made known to the public as Malik was relieved from Jammu and Kashmir shortly thereafter,'' Singh said in a statement here.

Referring to Malik’s ''sensational disclosure'', he questioned the BJP government over its ''cold criminal silence'' in the matter.

''The startling revelation having been made by none other than the constitutional head of the then state (of Jammu and Kashmir), it is shocking that no action has been even initiated against the corrupt mafia operational in the system,'' he said.

Seeking action, Singh claimed that Malik had made certain other revelations about corruption in the past which too were disregarded by the government for reasons best known. ''He (Malik) had revealed that the cost of a power project was sought to be enhanced by 10 per cent and kickbacks accounting to 100 crore were offered for the same,'' the JKNPP leader said. ''He had pointed towards the financial scams of grave nature besides thousands of backdoor appointments having been made in J&K Bank and other departments during BJP-PDP government with hardly any action taken against those involved in the said frauds,'' Singh claimed.

Alleging that corruption had been legalised in Jammu and Kashmir especially under BJP-PDP rule, Singh said that even the reports of CAG revealing scams of thousands of crores between 2015 and 2018 were consigned to the dustbin only to protect the powerful politicians and a few bureaucrats.