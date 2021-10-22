White House: Senator Sinema is negotiating in good faith

The White House said on Thursday that U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is negotiating in good faith about President Joe Biden's social spending and infrastructure bills.

"We believe that Senator Sinema is negotiating in good faith," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "The president considers Senator Sinema an important partner in getting his economic agenda passed, and he values her work," she said.

