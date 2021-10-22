Left Menu

Biden does not support work requirement for child tax credit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 05:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 05:42 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he does not support a work requirement for parents and other caregivers receiving a child tax credit.

Who will qualify in the future for the credit, given to caregivers of American children during the pandemic, has become a major sticking point as Democrats battle over a spending and infrastructure plan going through Congress.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

