Biden does not support work requirement for child tax credit
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 05:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 05:42 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he does not support a work requirement for parents and other caregivers receiving a child tax credit.
Who will qualify in the future for the credit, given to caregivers of American children during the pandemic, has become a major sticking point as Democrats battle over a spending and infrastructure plan going through Congress.
