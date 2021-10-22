Corporate tax hike in spending bill unlikely, Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden told a town hall on Thursday that it is unlikely that corporate tax rates will be raised in a spending bill.

Biden, addressing voters in Baltimore, Maryland, said he does not need the tax hike to pay for a reconciliation bill that is a cornerstone of his economic platform. Instead, Biden said a separate minimum corporate tax proposal could fund the social programs.

