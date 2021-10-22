White House is not 'actively pursuing' use of National Guard
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 07:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House is not actively looking to use the National Guard on a federal level, an official said on Thursday, after President Joe Biden said during a televised townhall he would consider using the forces to help with supply chain issues.
"Requesting the use of the National Guard at the state level is under the purview of governors and we are not actively pursuing the use of the National Guard on a federal level," the White House official who did not wish to be identified said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- National Guard
- Joe Biden
- The White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden and Xi set to hold virtual summit this year: White House
White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving
Pfizer vaccine for children may be ready by Thanksgiving -White House adviser
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more
White House says debt limit deal is a positive step forward