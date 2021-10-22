White House says no change in policy on Taiwan
The United States has not changed its policy on Taiwan and President Joe Biden was not announcing any change, the White House said on Thursday, after Biden vowed to come to the island's defence in line with a commitment to defend it. "The U.S. defence relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act," a White House spokesperson said.
"We will uphold our commitment under the act, we will continue to support Taiwan's self-defence, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo." The spokesperson added, "The president was not announcing any change in our policy and there is no change in our policy."
