Odisha Congress Working President Pradeep Majhi quits party

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Working President and former MP Pradeep Kumar Majhi on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-10-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:26 IST
Ex-OPCC President and former MP Pradeep Kumar Majhi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Working President and former MP Pradeep Kumar Majhi on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party. He has sent his resignation to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Citing the reason for his resignation, the former MP said that while he had a great desire to serve people, "the party lacks the enthusiasm to do the same". "The party has almost lost its credibility which may take a long time to revive," he added.

"With extreme pain, I have decided to resign from the primary membership of Indian National Congress. I had joined the party with utmost enthusiasm to serve the needy. Accordingly, the party also gave me ample opportunities along with a top position," he stated. "The organization of the party was extremely well managed by your dynamic leadership which has gradually declined due to recalcitrant persons occupying the pivot posts at different levels," he further stated in the letter.

Majhi was a member of parliament in the 15th Lok Sabha from Nabarangpur. Besides being the OPCC Working President, he was the State President of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress.

He was also the Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress. (ANI)

