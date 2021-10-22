Left Menu

PM greets HM Shah on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday, and lauded his contribution to the BJP and the government. Modi tweeted, Birthday greetings to Shri AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:50 IST
PM greets HM Shah on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday and lauded his contribution to the BJP and the government. Modi tweeted ''Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life.'' Born in Gujarat in 1964, Shah has long been a close aide of Modi and was a minister in his government in Gujarat before becoming the BJP president in 2014 after the party stormed to power at the Centre. He joined the Modi government as home minister after it took charge for a second term in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021