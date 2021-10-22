Left Menu

Gujarat leaders reach Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi as state Cong seeks new PCC chief

Leaders of Gujarat Congress reached Delhi on Friday to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the new face for the state's Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 11:09 IST
Gujarat leaders reach Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi as state Cong seeks new PCC chief
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of Gujarat Congress reached Delhi on Friday to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the new face for the state's Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). Over six months ago, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Paresh Dhanani resigned from their post.

The Gujarat PCC was dissolved in October 2019. "The vacancies in the party's state unit need to be filled as the Assembly polls are due next year in the state," the sources said.

"The party is facing defeats in the local body polls and other opposition parties are emerging as a challenge for Congress in Opposition. In the current scenario, the meeting will be attended by senior leaders of the state and AICC in-charge Raghu Sharma," stated sources. According to sources close to the development, Hardik Patel, who is currently the Working President of Gujarat Congress and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil are the "front runners" for the post of PCC chief in Gujarat.

Hardik Patel comes from the Patidar community, which used to be a strong vote bank of the BJP. Patel emerged as a leader after the Patidar Movement, while Gohil, who was recently sent to Rajya Sabha by the party, is a close door member of the Gandhi family. In the last Assembly polls, Congress gave a tough fight to BJP but failed to change the regime. Therefore, this time party wants that strong face should be fielded to cash the anti-incumbency in the state. The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held in the first half of 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021