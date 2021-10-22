Left Menu

Cong facing bad days due to non-fulfilment of promises: Mayawati

This is the reason why there is a severe lack of public confidence in the claims and promises of parties like the Congress and BJP. Mayawati also said, Because of deceit and non-fulfilment of promises, the bure din bad days of Congress are going on and due to these very reasons the BJPs bure din have also started.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 11:31 IST
Cong facing bad days due to non-fulfilment of promises: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday lashed out at Congress for making lucrative poll promises, saying it was facing ''bad days'' due to ''non-fulfillment'' of its promises and claimed there is a severe lack of public confidence in the party. The BJP, she said, is also poised to face the same fate as that of Congress due to its alleged failure to fulfill promises made to the people. A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced that her party will provide smartphones and electric scooters to class 12 and graduate girl students on coming to power in the state, the BSP president asked why should anyone trust them.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP president said, "Congress has started making various kinds of lucrative promises like the BJP and SP as part of an electoral gimmick under which this party has talked about giving smartphones and scooty to girl students if their government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, but the basic question is who can trust them and how." Questioning if the Congress party governments in some states have done anything to fulfill promises, Mayawati said, "Congress has its government in Rajasthan and Punjab. Have they done something like this there so that people could believe them? If not then how can people believe them? This is the reason why there is a severe lack of public confidence in the claims and promises of parties like the Congress and BJP." Mayawati also said, "Because of deceit and non-fulfillment of promises, the 'bure din' (bad days) of Congress is going on and due to these very reasons the BJP's 'bure din' have started. The BJP will also have to bear the brunt of burdening people with inflation, poverty, unemployment, etc. by showing them the dream of 'ache din' (good days), the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021