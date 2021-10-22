Left Menu

UK minister wishes Queen Elizabeth well after hospital stay

A British government minister said on Friday she hoped Queen Elizabeth was feeling better after the monarch spent a night in hospital. "She's just so fantastic and I hope that she's feeling better today," she said.

A British government minister said on Friday she hoped Queen Elizabeth was feeling better after the monarch spent a night in hospital. The 95-year-old queen spent Wednesday night in hospital for what Buckingham Palace termed "preliminary investigations" but returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday where she was in good spirits.

"We're all concerned to hear that but absolutely delighted that she seems to be on the mend," junior health minister Gillian Keegan told Times Radio. "She's just so fantastic and I hope that she's feeling better today," she said.

