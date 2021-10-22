Left Menu

COVID-19: 'Only 21 pc fully vaccinated, what is BJP celebrating?' asks Siddaramaiah

As India hit the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations mark yesterday, former chief minister of Karnataka and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP and asked why its leaders were celebrating it as an achievement when only about 21 per cent people have been fully vaccinated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 12:21 IST
COVID-19: 'Only 21 pc fully vaccinated, what is BJP celebrating?' asks Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Legislative party leader Siddaramaiah. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India hit the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations mark yesterday, former chief minister of Karnataka and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP and asked why its leaders were celebrating it as an achievement when only about 21 per cent people have been fully vaccinated. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "'1 billion doses sounds fancy number but the devil is in the details. Only 29 Crore people out of 139 Crore are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21 per cent are fully vaccinated. What are BJP leaders celebrating for? For vaccinating just 21 per cent of the population?"

Further slamming BJP, he said, "Only 29 Crore people have got two-doses and 42 Crore have got one dose, leaving 62 Crore without any single dose of vaccine. With just 29 Crore (21 per cent) people fully vaccinated, India's position is still in danger. Are BJP leaders celebrating India's vulnerability?" Underlining that India needs about 106 crore doses to fully vaccinate the targeted population by December 31, 2021, the Congress leader said that at least 1.51 COVID doses have to be administered every day.

"Is India prepared to handle this load and ensure all Indians are fully vaccinated by this year-end? What say PM Narendra Modi?" he asked. Siddaramaiah further said in his tweet, "In US - 56 per cent population are fully vaccinated, in China, it is 70 per cent, in Canada it is 71 per cent. But India's fully vaccinated coverage is just 21 per cent. Mr Narendra Modi, let us raise the bar before celebrating!!"

"Let us put a hold on the celebrations and concentrate on vaccinating everyone," he added. On October 21, India achieved the target of 1 billion, 100 crore vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, more than 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021