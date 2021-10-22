Valmiki's Rajasthan relatives meet Gehlot, demand protection from UP Police

Bharatpur-based five relatives of Arun valmiki, who died in police custody in UP’s Agra, met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Friday and demanded protection from UP Police.

The relatives alleged they were picked up by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police from Bharatpur on Saturday night and were harassed for four days.

Subash Garg, a Bharatpur MLA (Rashtriya Lok Dal) and Technical Education Minister in the Rajasthan government, arranged the meeting of the relatives with Gehlot before he left left for Jodhpur.

Arun Valmiki's wife belongs to Bharatpur and her family members were picked up by the UP police after Valmiki was made a suspect in a theft case.

“They were taken by UP police and harassed in custody. Arun's brother-in-law is not even able to walk properly. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot today listened to them and spoke to SP Bharatpur,'' Garg said. “The chief minister has assured them all assistance,” he added. Congress party stands with the victim’s family, he also said. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had met Valmiki’s family in Agra on Wednesday.

Valmiki died on Tuesday in police custody. He was a sanitation worker and was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the storage room of Jagdishpura Police Station in Agra on Saturday night.

He allegedly fell sick and died during a raid at his house in Agra that police conducted to recover the stolen money. Police has since said he died of a heart attack citing a post mortem report. One of the five relatives alleged a team of UP police had come to their house in Bharatpur looking for him on Saturday night.

“We were not aware of his whereabouts. The police took us with them and kept us there for four days. They beat us and demanded money even when Arun was caught,” the relative said.

“We narrated our ordeal to chief minister Gehlot and he has asked us not to worry. He has given us assurance for security,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)