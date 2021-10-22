Delhi Mahila Cong seeks greater representation for women in politics, woman minister in AAP govt

Days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced fielding 40 per cent women candidates in UP Assembly polls, Mahila Congress president of Delhi Unit Amrita Dhawan has demanded enhanced representation for females in electoral politics.

Dhawan has also demanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to induct at least one woman minister in his cabinet and call a special session of the Delhi Assembly to pass a resolution against pending Women Reservation Bill in Parliament. ''I appeal to all political parties that in view of the decision of Priyanka Gandhi to field 40 per cent women in UP elections, they should ensure adequate electoral participation of women in the Assembly elections,'' Dhawan said in a statement.

The Kejriwal government should also convene a special Assembly session for passing a resolution against the central government for its ''undue and unjustified delay'' in bringing the Women Reservation Bill in Parliament, she said.

She said the Congress, earlier under the presidentship of Rahul Gandhi, had made it mandatory to reserve 33 per cent posts for women.

''It was under the leadership of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, that the Bill for 33 per cent reservation of seats to women was presented on the floor of Parliament which was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010,'' she said.

Had this bill been passed in the Lok Sabha too, history would have been created, she said.

''I want to ask the Delhi chief minister to take inspiration from Priyanka Gandhi and he should first and foremost give a woman minister to Delhi and stop looking at women as mere vote bank,'' she stated.

