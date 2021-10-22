Left Menu

Delhi Mahila Cong seeks greater representation for women in politics, woman minister in AAP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:36 IST
Delhi Mahila Cong seeks greater representation for women in politics, woman minister in AAP govt
  • Country:
  • India

Days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced fielding 40 per cent women candidates in UP Assembly polls, Mahila Congress president of Delhi Unit Amrita Dhawan has demanded enhanced representation for females in electoral politics.

Dhawan has also demanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to induct at least one woman minister in his cabinet and call a special session of the Delhi Assembly to pass a resolution against pending Women Reservation Bill in Parliament. ''I appeal to all political parties that in view of the decision of Priyanka Gandhi to field 40 per cent women in UP elections, they should ensure adequate electoral participation of women in the Assembly elections,'' Dhawan said in a statement.

The Kejriwal government should also convene a special Assembly session for passing a resolution against the central government for its ''undue and unjustified delay'' in bringing the Women Reservation Bill in Parliament, she said.

She said the Congress, earlier under the presidentship of Rahul Gandhi, had made it mandatory to reserve 33 per cent posts for women.

''It was under the leadership of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, that the Bill for 33 per cent reservation of seats to women was presented on the floor of Parliament which was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010,'' she said.

Had this bill been passed in the Lok Sabha too, history would have been created, she said.

''I want to ask the Delhi chief minister to take inspiration from Priyanka Gandhi and he should first and foremost give a woman minister to Delhi and stop looking at women as mere vote bank,'' she stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021