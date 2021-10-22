Left Menu

SAD announces 2 more candidates for Punjab Assembly Polls 2022

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announces two more candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for 2022.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:55 IST
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announces two more candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for 2022. With this, SAD had announced the names of as many as 76 candidates out of the 97 assembly seats it will be contesting from in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which will be contesting the election in alliance with SAD, will contest from 20 seats, out of the total 117 Vidhan Sabha seats in Punjab. As per the SAD's statement, the party fielded Ravikaran Singh Kahlon from Dera Baba Nanak constituency, while Lakhbir S Lodhinangal was fielded from Fatehgarh Churian.

"S Ravikaran Singh Kahlon for Dera Baba Nanak and S Lakhbir S Lodhinangal for Fatehgarh Churian Assembly Constituency will be party candidates for upcoming Assembly polls," the SAD office said. Meanwhile, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from his traditional Jalalabad.

SAD and BSP formed an alliance in June to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state early next year. (ANI)

