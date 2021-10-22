UK PM Johnson's best wishes passed to Queen Elizabeth - PM's spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:03 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's best wishes have been passed to Queen Elizabeth, his spokesman said on Friday.
The queen will spend Friday resting and undertaking light duties after she spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed "preliminary investigations".
