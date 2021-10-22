Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister’s son remanded in police custody again

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:56 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, arrested for his alleged role in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, was on Friday remanded in police custody for two days.

It was for the second time that he was remanded in police custody by Lakhimpur Kheri’s Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram.

Besides, Mishra, CJM Ram also sent three other accused in the case -- Ankit Das, Shekhar Bharti and Latif – to police custody, acceding the prosecution’s request for their police remand.

The two-day police remand for the four, starting from 5 PM on Friday, will end at the same time on Sunday.

After his arrest on October 9, the son of Union MoS (Home) was first remanded to police custody on October 11 with the remand period starting on October 12 and ending on October 15. After the expiry of his first remand period, he was sent back to the Lakhimpur Jail under judicial custody.

