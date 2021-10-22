Left Menu

India emerged as world leader in fight against Covid under dynamic leadership of Modi: Raina

A day after India crossed the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses, the BJPs Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis dynamic leadership and said that when the whole world was struggling and was clueless in the fight against COVID-19, India robustly took the lead and emerged as a world leader.India has created history under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi....

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:01 IST
India emerged as world leader in fight against Covid under dynamic leadership of Modi: Raina
  • Country:
  • India

A day after India crossed the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership and said that when the whole world was struggling and was clueless in the fight against COVID-19, India robustly took the lead and emerged as a world leader.

''India has created history under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.... India has emerged as global leader as it took the lead since the emergence of COVID-19,'' Raina told reporters here.

He said under Modi's leadership, doctors and paramedical staff worked to eradicate the coronavirus.

''A history has been created with this 100 crore vaccination mark within a short span of time,'' he said.

He said that dedicated hospitals were created within record time. ''Oxygen shortage was managed excellently. For this, doctors, paramedics are to be thanked. All social workers, those who arranged langars, medicines etc., our business & trader fraternity, religious & social groups, our public representatives and all those who contributed in PM CARES fund are to be thanked,'' Raina said.

Raina said that the BJP has emerged as the strongest political party in the entire Jammu and Kashmir. ''BJP has taken the lead in every election held recently in the region.... All leaders have now understood that they can serve the nation being in the BJP only. After the elections, the BJP is going to have its chief minister with absolute majority. The NC and The PDP are now devastated with their leaders leaving their parties,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021