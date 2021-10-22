Hoyer sets end of weekend goal for U.S. spending deal framework

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Friday lawmakers hope to reach a framework agreement this weekend on a spending plan that contains many of President Joe Biden's social programs.

"All of us want to get this done ASAP, which means we'd like to get a framework by the end of ... today, but no later than the end of the weekend," Hoyer, a Democrat, said on CNBC.

