Hoyer sets end of weekend goal for U.S. spending deal framework
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:21 IST
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Friday lawmakers hope to reach a framework agreement this weekend on a spending plan that contains many of President Joe Biden's social programs.
"All of us want to get this done ASAP, which means we'd like to get a framework by the end of ... today, but no later than the end of the weekend," Hoyer, a Democrat, said on CNBC.
