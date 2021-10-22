US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. House holds Trump ally Bannon in contempt, seeks prosecution; Hoyer sets end of weekend goal for U.S. spending deal framework and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House holds Trump ally Bannon in contempt, seeks prosecution

Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon could face criminal prosecution for refusing to cooperate with a probe into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after the House of Representatives voted Thursday to hold him in contempt of Congress. The Democratic-led chamber voted 229 to 202, with nine Republicans joining Democrats to recommend the charges against Bannon, who served as chief strategist for the Republican former president.

Hoyer sets end of weekend goal for U.S. spending deal framework

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Friday lawmakers hope to reach a framework agreement this weekend on a spending plan that contains many of President Joe Biden's social programs. "All of us want to get this done ASAP, which means we'd like to get a framework by the end of ... today, but no later than the end of the weekend," Hoyer, a Democrat, said on CNBC.

Memorial service set for Colin Powell at Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 5

A memorial service will be held for Colin Powell on Nov. 5 at the Washington National Cathedral, a spokesman for the former U.S. Secretary of State said on Thursday. The service, scheduled for noon, will be invitation only and have limited seating, Powell spokeswoman Peggy Cifrino said in a written statement.

Jury to begin deliberations in ex-Giuliani associate's U.S. campaign finance case

A jury is expected to begin deliberating on Friday in the case of Lev Parnas, a former Rudy Giuliani associate who is accused of violating U.S. campaign finance laws by concealing the source of donations to politicians. Parnas is accused of using funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to contribute to U.S. candidates in various state and federal elections. Prosecutors say Parnas, a Ukraine-born U.S. citizen, was trying to obtain licenses to operate cannabis companies.

Divided Democrats see slow progress on Biden's social spending bill

Brawling factions of the Democratic Party on Thursday worked feverishly toward agreement on a huge U.S. social spending bill, even as Senator Joe Manchin said there would not be a deal "anytime soon" on broad outlines of legislation that is a pillar of President Joe Biden's agenda. The warning from the key centrist lawmaker indicated that Democrats were still not close to agreeing on the size and contents of Biden's spending package.

U.S. CDC signs off on Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mix-and-match shots

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the COVID-19 vaccine boosters for recipients of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson shots, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. CDC director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendations late on Thursday, aligning the agency with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization on Wednesday for the additional boosters and "mix-and-match" dosing.

Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said. Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins, the photography director of "Rust", and Joel Souza, the film's director, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department.

Americans can mix and match COVID-19 boosters but original vaccine recommended -Fauci

Americans can choose a COVID-19 booster shot that is different from their original inoculation but the recommendation is to stick with the vaccine they got first if it is available, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday. "It's generally recommended that you get the booster that is the original regimen that you got in the first place," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with CNN.

Biden backs down on corporate tax hikes, open to altering filibuster

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday backed away from pledged tax increases to fund planned infrastructure and social spending, and also said he was open to reforming Senate voting rights by "fundamentally altering" its filibuster custom.

In a wide-ranging CNN town hall in Baltimore, Biden said he was close to striking a deal to pass major spending measures after weeks of intraparty bickering among his fellow Democrats.

Rocket failure mars U.S. hypersonic weapon test as others succeed

The Pentagon's hypersonic weapon programs suffered a setback on Thursday when a booster rocket carrying a hypersonic weapon failed, people briefed on the test result said. The test was intended to validate aspects of one of the Pentagon's hypersonic glide vehicles in development, two of the people said.

