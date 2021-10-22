Queen Elizabeth is back at her desk, PM Johnson says
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 95, was back working at her desk on Friday after spending Wednesday night in hospital, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"I'll be sending her our very very best wishes, everybody does, and certainly we have from the government," Johnson told reporters.
"I am given to understand, that actually Her Majesty is, characteristically, back at her desk at Windsor as we speak," he said. "We send her every possible good wish."
