DDMA to meet on Oct 27 to discuss Covid situation, 'reconsider' its ban on Chhath Puja celebrations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:44 IST
DDMA to meet on Oct 27 to discuss Covid situation, 'reconsider' its ban on Chhath Puja celebrations
The DDMA will meet on October 27 to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the national capital, and is also likely to ''reconsider'' its ban on Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its September 30 order, had prohibited celebration of Chhath Puja at public places, including Yamuna riverbanks, water bodies and temples in the city, in view of the pandemic.

''The DDMA will meet on October 27 to discuss the current COVID-19 situation and reconsider its decision to prohibit Chhath at public places,'' said a senior government officer.

Delhi BJP leaders, including party MP Manoj Tiwari, had attacked the Kejriwal government over the ban and asked it to send a proposal to the DDMA for allowing the celebration of the festival at public places in Delhi.

In the backdrop of protests by the BJP and Congress against Chhath Puja ban, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to call a meeting of the DDMA as soon as possible to allow Chhath Puja celebrations, saying the Covid situation in Delhi was under control.

This was followed by Baijal's direction to the chief secretary to convene a meeting of the DDMA to discuss the issue.

Lt Governor is the chairman of DDMA while Delhi Chief Minister is its vice chairman.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging for clarity over Chhath in view of Covid and issuing of guidelines to celebrate the festival.

