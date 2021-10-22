Left Menu

Harish Chaudhary appointed new AICC in-charge for Punjab, succeeds Harish Rawat

Chaudhary, who was the AICC secretary for Punjab till now, has also been made the in-charge for Chandigarh.The decision follows Rawats request to the party high-command to relieve him as general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs in view of the upcoming assembly elections his home state of Uttarakhand.Rawat, a former chief minister, is spearheading the Congress bid to regain power in Uttarakhand by ousting the BJP.

Updated: 22-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:54 IST
The Congress on Friday appointed Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary as the new AICC in-charge for party affairs in the poll-bound Punjab, relieving Harish Rawat on his request. Chaudhary, who was the AICC secretary for Punjab till now, has also been made the in-charge for Chandigarh.

The decision follows Rawat's request to the party high-command to relieve him as general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs in view of the upcoming assembly elections his home state of Uttarakhand.

Rawat, a former chief minister, is spearheading the Congress' bid to regain power in Uttarakhand by ousting the BJP. Assembly elections are due early next year in Uttarakhand.

''Congress president has appointed Harish Chaudhary as AICC in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect. Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh,'' an official party statement said.

Rawat will, however, continue to be a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest-decision making body of the party.

''The party appreciates his contribution as general secretary,'' the statement further said.

Rawat played a key role in bringing in Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief despite strong opposition from then chief minister Amarinder Singh, who subsequently resigned alleging humiliation by the party.

Rawat's role was crucial also in Amarinder Singh being replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of Punjab.

Rawat expressed gratitude to party chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi for relieving him of the charge of Punjab on his request. He also thanked all his party colleagues in Punjab and hoped he would participate in campaign for the assembly elections there.

He also expressed hope that the Punjab chief minister and other ministers would campaign along with him in Uttarakhand.

Chaudhary thanked the Congress president and former president Rahul Gandhi for entrusting the responsibility to him.

''Together with all colleagues in the organisation, will work strongly for the party,'' he tweeted.

